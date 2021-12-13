Wendy's Is Giving Out BOGO Burgers All Week

While rival chains like McDonald's and Popeyes are offering daily deals for a limited run this month, Wendy's had previously announced that it's going to run a pair of week-long deals every week for the entire month, so you have more chances to get in on the offer than you do with the advent calendar-style promo.

Starting December 13, you can step into the second of those week-long offers. The bigger of the two can land you buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) burgers. The deal can be used at any participating restaurant. You cannot, however, use it on delivery through a third-party app.

Use the Wendy's app to get a BOGO Dave's Single offer from December 13 through December 19. Additionally, over that same time frame, you can use the snarky Twitter account's app to get a free order of fries with any purchase. Though, you can't combine the two offers.

And because this is Wendy's and not the hot new local restaurant in town, there are a ton of other offers available in the app. The company is offering a $0 delivery fee all month, which is a discount but not the same as free delivery. You can also grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for $1 through December 19. There are options if Wendy's is where the wind is taking you.