Wendy's Has a Deal with $1 Burgers All Month

If you're trying to dig up deals on a quick meal, mobile apps from restaurants are always a good bet. Wendy's is definitely one of the chains that almost always has its app loaded with discounts.

In Wendy's app right now, you'll find an offer that can land you a Wendy's Premium Burger for just $1. Throughout February, you'll be able to tap that deal and get a buy-one-get-one-for-a-dollar deal on the chain's Made to Crave burgers. So, it's not just a dollar, but you can beef up that meal at a discount.

That Made to Crave menu includes items like the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger or the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger.

The deal is available throughout February, but you can only redeem it once per week. At the end of each week, it'll reset in the app and give the chance to grab another for a buck. While you're waiting for that reset, the low-cost burger chain also has free food deals every Friday this month among the deluge of discounts it tucks away in the app for moments like this.