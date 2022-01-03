Wendy's Has a Deal With $1 Burgers All Month

We're still in those enthralling, optimistic early days of 2022 before the year has given us no reason to treat it like a four-letter word. (Looking at you, 2020 and 2021.) We're hopeful for a good year and for the opportunities that come with what is more or less a fresh start. We may even harbor hopes of holding true to resolutions. If eating healthy is yours, look away.

Wendy's is kicking off 2022 with a pile of deals. One of the more alluring may be the chance to grab a Wendy's Premium Burger for just $1. Throughout January, you can hop into the Wendy's mobile app and take advantage of a deal that gets you a buy-one-get-one-for-a-dollar deal on the chain's premium burgers.

"Premium burgers" is some intense marketing speak, but that includes the slightly fancier burgers like the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger or the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger.

The only catch is that you can only redeem the deal once per week. It will reset in the app at the end of each week. So, you can use it again, but you aren't able to use it daily throughout the month. Additionally, it's only valid when you order through the mobile app. It'll be tempting if your resolution was to save some money in the new year.