Wendy's Has $1 Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches Throughout May for National Burger Month

We have established that an entire month celebrating burgers in the United States is a bit ridiculous. Nonetheless, it’s happening, and if you’re already going to be eating burgers in May, you might as well take advantage of the deluge of deals heading your way.

Wendy’s has set up an in-app deal that will last throughout the entirety of Burger Month. Use the Wendy’s app to get a buy-one-get-one for a dollar deal on Premium Burgers until the end of the month. It’s a weird title, but that basically means it applies to any burger on the Made to Crave menu.

Plus, a Wendy’s representative points out that though the deal is aimed at National Burger Month, you can use this offer on chicken sandwiches as well. You’re also able to mix and match. So, you could buy a burger and make the freebie a chicken sandwich. The world truly is your oyster (or something).

The deal will refresh weekly inside the app. So, you can take advantage of it once per week throughout the month. If you’re eating fast food burgers every week, well, you can do it even more cheaply this month.