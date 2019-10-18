Wendy's Has a Special Burger You Can Only Get in 2 States

Wendy's has devoted much of its time, energy, and resources (the company has reportedly spent $20 million) to make its new and improved breakfast menu a success. But that doesn't mean the pigtailed fast food chain has abandoned our lunch and dinner needs as a result. The opposite, in fact.
On Thursday, Wendy's announced the triumphant return of its Southern-inspired Carolina Classic Burger. The special burger, which debuted in Charlotte, North Carolina years ago is only available in two states -- North Carolina and South Carolina -- for a limited time, the company said.
As its name suggests, the Carolina Classic Burger packs local flavors onto Wendy's iconic square patties with zesty chili, diced onions, mustard, and the tangy cole slaw of our dreams.
"The Carolinas are known for bold and flavorful food, which has always been the inspiration for our Carolina Classic burger," Carolina Restaurant Group's Director of Marketing, Kathy Alvis, said in a statement. "It's been a crowd favorite for years, so we're excited to bring this flavor combo to more Wendy's fans throughout the rest of the region this fall."
For those of you not in the Carolinas, now's your time to peace out -- unless you like inflicting extreme FOMO on yourself. I'm guessing there's no shot a Carolina Wendy's is gonna be in my (New York) DoorDash delivery zone... right? At least, we've got spicy nugs to sustain us. And free Wendy's cheeseburgers.
