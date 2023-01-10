Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.

Buy a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich any day in January, and you can get a second one for just a dollar. You'll find that offer in the square burger chain's app, along with all of its monthly deals. That's the whole story. It's pretty straightforward.

Though, that is certainly not the only deal you can grab at its many, many drive-thrus right now. You can also take $2 off any Breakfast Combo throughout January, whether you're looking to start the day with French Toast Sticks or a Breakfast Sandwich. Or, if you are lured through its doors for less conventionally fast food fare, you can grab a free small order of Chili through January 15 when you make any purchase through the mobile app.

It's a new year, and it's a good time to be you.