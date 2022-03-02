Wendy’s Has a $1 Chicken Sandwich Deal for the Next 6 Weeks

Wendy's is loading up March with deals on sandwiches. You probably shouldn't expect anything else from the Twitter account that also runs hundreds of drive-thru windows.

One of the most enticing deals this month will land you a premium chicken sandwich for just a dollar. Through April 10, you can grab the complicated-sounding premium chicken sandwich for $1 when you buy another at full price. You'll find that deal sitting in the Wendy's app alongside the chain's many other deals.

Premium is a pretty subjective word, but at Wendy's, it means that we're talking about sandwiches on the Made to Crave menu. That includes its new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich.

Once you use the in-app deal, it will disappear. That's because you're only able to use it once a week. At the end of each week, the deal will refresh and pop back into your app all the way through April 10. Though, that's certainly not the only deal Wendy's is slinging right now. Among the many discounts you'll find in the app, you can grab a Dave's Single burger for just $1.