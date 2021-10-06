Wendy’s Frosty Chocolate Cereal Is Hitting Shelves This Year

As a child, I did not understand why my mother would not allow me to eat ice cream for breakfast. Why can't I front-load my day with something spectacular? It was an argument I always lost. Now, kids and adults who are reluctant to indulge have a new way to experience ice cream, specifically, Frostys, for breakfast.

Kellog's is releasing Wendy's Frosty Chocolate Cereal, and this is the first time that cereal behemoth has partnered like this with a fast food company. The cereal features cocoa-coated cereal bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces, meant to bring to life the taste and texture of a Wendy's chocolate Frosty.

Between the crunch and the flavor, this cereal seems more like what dipping a french fry into a Frosty tastes like, not just a Frosty solo. Either way, I'm more than happy to accept a breakfast food that brings some of my ice cream dreams from childhood to life.

The cereal will be on shelves starting in December 2021, though it's not promised to be available for long. Production could be delayed, as 1,400 Kellog's workers are currently on strike at several US cereal plants.

In addition to the cereal itself, each box includes a Wendy's app coupon for a free small Frosty or Frosty-ccino with any Wendy's purchase. That's a mighty fine deal.