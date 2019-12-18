Wendy's Joked About a 10-Patty Burger & Now People Are Demanding It

Wendy's has garnered something of a reputation for trolling other brands on social media. The pigtailed fast food chain mocked McDonald's, meddled in the Chicken Sandwich Wars, and is now teasing an insane 10-patty burger in what seems to be a direct jab at Microsoft's Xbox Series X console announcement.
Wendy's took to its Canadian Twitter account, saying, "10 patties of fresh, never frozen Canadian beef. This is our dream. #PowerYourDreams." And while it might seem innocent enough, it came alongside a photo of the meat monstrosity that read "Wendy's Dave's Series X" and "Freshest. Most Flavorful."
Now if you've been living under a rock and haven't heard all the Xbox buzz then you might not know the hashtag, "#PowerYourDreams" was pulled directly from Microsoft's campaign, while the Series X console boasts a strikingly similar "Fastest. Most Powerful" tagline.
It was likely all a harmless (and thirsty!) marketing attempt to score some publicity, but the tower of square patties has inspired a campaign of sorts. Fans want it. And though it may seem like a pipe dream, Wendy's didn't exactly shut down the idea either.
"Just visit your local store - pick any burger (single, double, triple) and just add as many fresh, never frozen patties you want - and it can be yours," the chain suggested on Twitter.
The 10-patty burger may not be an official menu item or anything, but Wendy's seems onboard enough to maybe, possibly, one day make it one. "If you make your own challenge, take a picture and tag us. We double-dog dare," it added.
