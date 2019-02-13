Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Baconator Fries All Week

When your grandchildren ask where you were during the Great Bacon Wars of 2019, you can say you were housing a free pile of bacon fries. That's because Wendy's isn't done with the flame war it started.
In late January, McDonald's launched a Bacon Happy Hour that allowed you to add bacon to any order for free. However, it only lasted an hour, so Wendy's couldn't resist one-upping the Golden Arches. They gave out free Baconator burgers for a week. Unable to stop poking the bear, Wendy's announced on Monday that it's launching a deal to give away free Baconator Fries with any purchase. You can redeem the offer once a day from February 11 through February 17.
What are these fries? No, they aren't Arnold Schwarzenegger's favorite snack. It's a tray of skin-on fries with salt, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and Applewood smoked bacon.
Here's the deal: Make any purchase, and you can get a free order of Baconator Fries. You just have to download the app and find the deal under the "Offers" tab. It can be used in-restaurant and on mobile orders. You can grab 'em with any purchase at all. So, get a drink and grab free fries. Get a burger and, boom, free fries. Grab some fries and grab more free fries. You get the idea.
Elsewhere in the app, you'll find deals like a buy-one-get-one-free chicken sandwich, $2 off a full salad or Premium Combo, and more. The Great Bacon Wars of 2019 are ridiculous, but it's worth enduring if you keep getting free food because of it.
This Boozy Hot Cocoa Is 20 Pounds
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.