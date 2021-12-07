Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week for the Rest of the Year

Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar.

Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger discounts. Instead, Wendy's is offering two week-long deals each week until you flip your Far Side calendar over to 2022. The pile o' offers includes free fries every week -- with regular fries turning into Baconator Fries later in the month -- as well as free chicken sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Each of these first four deals can be used once per week and are found in the Wendy's mobile app.

December 6-12: Buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) Spicy Chicken Sandwich

December 13-19: BOGO Dave's Single

December 20-26: Free small Chili with any purchase

December 27 - January 2: Free six-piece order of nuggets with a purchase

Then there are the deals on fries, which is a good excuse to try the chain's new fry recipe. You'll find each of these deals in the mobile app as well. They're similarly only available once per week.

December 6-12: Free any-size fry order with any purchase

December 13-19: Free any-size fry order with any purchase

December 20-26: Free Baconator Fries with a purchase

December 27 - January 2: Free Baconator Fries with a purchase.

It's a cliché, but if it is a busy time of year for you, you might be grateful for the drive-thru options that can offset all those gifts you've been buying this month.