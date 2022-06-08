Wendy's Has $1 Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in June

For those who enjoy a pass through the local drive-thru over lunch, an excuse to head to Wendy's isn't necessary right now. There's a lot of excitement around the arrival of the Strawberry Frosty at the square patty hub.

Nonetheless, excuses are abundant. One of the most appealing deals you can find at the fast food chain right now is a familiar one. Wendy's is once again offering its buy-one-get-one for a dollar deal on Premium Sandwiches throughout June.

The deal, which is available through the Wendy's app, states that it is on Premium Sandwiches. That can be a little confusing, but it simply means you can pick something from the Made to Crave menu. That includes sandwiches like the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, the Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, and the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich.

It's also worth noting that if you're new to the Wendy's Rewards program, you'll get 150 points after your first purchase, which could be this deal. That's enough points to get you a free small Frosty. So, getting a burger for $1 could be the catalyst to you getting a free Frosty.

Like a sunburn, you'll be able to get that deal every day in June.