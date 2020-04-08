Wendy’s Is Offering $1 Double Cheeseburgers With Every Mobile Order

We've got a lot on our plates right now: 1,000 piece puzzles to finish, banana bread to bake, and an entire season of Tiger King to binge. Who has the time or mental capacity to cook an actual meal on top of that busy schedule? Especially when you can get a a bonus double stack cheeseburger for $1 with your Wendy's delivery order. Consider the extra square-shaped patties your reward for practicing proper social distancing.
Though we're not entirely sure how long Wendy's is running the dollar deal (it's one of those obscure "limited time only" opportunities), here's what we do know: you'll score the double cheeseburger for one additional dollar when you place your order on site or in app.
Wendy's has closed its dining rooms in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but locations remain open for delivery, drive-thru, and limited takeout.
"COVID-19 is impacting communities in different ways, but the guidance from public health experts has been clear that social distancing is an important and necessary step to take to help minimize spread of the virus," Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement on March 17. "To assist with this goal, we want to be proactive, recognizing much is quickly evolving at the country, state/provincial and local levels."
