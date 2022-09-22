Here's How to Get a Free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger from Wendy's

ICYMI, Wendy's just brought back its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger for the first time since 2021, and while that's reason enough to hit the food delivery apps, here's another one: Grubhub+ members can try the fan-favorite menu item for free beginning October 3.

Here's the 411: the square-shaped patty slinger is teaming up with GH+ to gift fans the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger on all orders of $20 or more between October 3 and October 6, 2022. You don't even need a promo code. The sandwich will appear in your cart automatically on qualifying orders.

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger boasts a quarter pound of fresh beef with Muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, smokey honey mustard, warm beer cheese, crispy fried onions, and pickles piled onto a soft pretzel bun.