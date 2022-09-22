Here's How to Get a Free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger from Wendy's
Plus, you can snag free Dunkin' iced coffee starting today.
ICYMI, Wendy's just brought back its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger for the first time since 2021, and while that's reason enough to hit the food delivery apps, here's another one: Grubhub+ members can try the fan-favorite menu item for free beginning October 3.
Here's the 411: the square-shaped patty slinger is teaming up with GH+ to gift fans the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger on all orders of $20 or more between October 3 and October 6, 2022. You don't even need a promo code. The sandwich will appear in your cart automatically on qualifying orders.
The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger boasts a quarter pound of fresh beef with Muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, smokey honey mustard, warm beer cheese, crispy fried onions, and pickles piled onto a soft pretzel bun.
And because you'll need something to wash it down, all diners can snag a free Dr. Pepper of any size with a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger order totaling $15 or more. You can snag both deals once daily.
Grubhub isn't stopping there. The delivery platform is also offering free Iced Drinks (latte, cappuccino, macchiato, you name it) from Dunkin' between September 22 and September 28. Though the offer is also limited to Grubhub+ users, all diners will get free delivery on orders of $15 or more from the coffee giant.
