The Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Is Even Worse Than Originally Reported

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak stemming from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. The original news claimed 37 customers were impacted across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Now, that number has climbed.

According to the New York Post, well over 100 cases have now been reported throughout the four states. In fact, the Michigan state health department said it was dealing with 98 reports of E. coli alone. Of those, 43 have been directly tied to the Wendy's outbreak, while the other 55 are awaiting results.

The agency said that "a specific food item has not yet been identified," but the investigation is focused on "sandwiches topped with romaine lettuce."

Wendy's pulled the greens from some store locations in "midwestern states" as a precaution, the company reported on Friday. The lettuce used for salads, however, is allegedly safe.

"We are taking the precaution of discarding and replacing the sandwich lettuce at some restaurants in that region," the fast food joint assured customers.

Unfortunately, the final count is only expected to rise. William Marler, a lawyer representing three Michigan victims, suspects "the number of people who got sick to reach 200 in the next couple of days," as state agencies finalize test results.