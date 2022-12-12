Wendy's Is Dishing Out Huge Deals All December Long

If Christmas isn't enough to look forward to this December, Wendy's is rolling out a ton of new deals with significant savings this month.

There are deals on everything from chili and chicken sandwiches to bacon burgers and Frosty drinks. The deals stretch throughout the month, so there's no need to rush. Here's what you can expect to find along the way.

December 1-31:

Grab a free small chili with any in-app purchase.

Buy a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich and get one for $1.

Get $4 off of any in-app delivery order of $20 or more.

December 30: Grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheese with any mobile order purchase.

December 31: Grab a free Breakfast Baconator with any mobile order purchase.

Delivery Deals:

DoorDash: Every Friday through December 30, DashPass customers can get a free Frosty (any size) with any order of $15 or more.

Grubhub: Grubhub Plus members can get a free Italian Mozzarella Sandwich on any order of $12 or more through December 12, 2022. The app will also offer up a free order of garlic fries on all orders of $12 or more during the same time period.

Uber Eats: Buy one Jr. Bacon Cheese and get one free when you place an order from December 16 through 18, 2022.