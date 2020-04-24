Wendy's Just Added 2 Huge Family Meal Deals for Less Than $15

Even newly minted quarantine home chefs need a night off from cooking (and posting their gorgeous sourdough breads on Instagram). But just because you're literally phoning it in for the night doesn't mean you can't go all out for a reasonable price, thanks to new family meal deals from fast food chains. The latest is from the square-burger slingers at Wendy's.

Wendy's is introducing not one, but two "Feed the Fam" meal deals with enough greasy food to serve your whole crew. And you've got choices too. In addition to the two bundles, as a third bundle is available at certain locations.

Here are the meal deals:

Two Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, two Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers, and four small fries for $15.

Two Double Stacks, two Crispy Chicken sandwiches, and four small fries for $10.

The third limited option includes a family-sized portion of spicy or crispy chicken nuggets for $10.99.

So now that you know what's for dinner, you've gotta go about ordering the spread. You can do so either through the Wendy's app or official site -- but for delivery or pickup only. Wendy's has closed its dining rooms in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"COVID-19 is impacting communities in different ways, but the guidance from public health experts has been clear that social distancing is an important and necessary step to take to help minimize spread of the virus," Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement on March 17. "To assist with this goal, we want to be proactive, recognizing much is quickly evolving at the country, state/provincial and local levels."

