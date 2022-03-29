Here's How to Get a Wendy's Chicken Sandwich for $1
It is part of a buy-one-get-one deal you won't want to miss.
The price of fast food may be going up, but that doesn't mean the deals we love are gone forever. Quite the opposite. It feels like we're in a renaissance of bargains. Wendy's is the latest chain to offer a can't beat deal, with a buy-one-get-one deal on its premium chicken sandwiches.
By downloading Wendy's app, when you buy one chicken sandwich, you can get another for just $1. That means you can either save on your and your partner's lunch order or double up on the amount of crispy fried chicken you get to eat for yourself.
You can choose any of the premium chicken sandwiches on Wendy's menu, but note that the BOGO deal will be applied to the lower-priced item. The deal will be available through April 10, so you have time to take advantage of the offer at least once. Head to Wendy's website to download the app.
The Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich comes with a breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles on a toasted bun. See where we ranked it on Thrillist's comprehensive ranking of the Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwiches.
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
