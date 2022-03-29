Here's How to Get a Wendy's Chicken Sandwich for $1

The price of fast food may be going up, but that doesn't mean the deals we love are gone forever. Quite the opposite. It feels like we're in a renaissance of bargains. Wendy's is the latest chain to offer a can't beat deal, with a buy-one-get-one deal on its premium chicken sandwiches.

By downloading Wendy's app, when you buy one chicken sandwich, you can get another for just $1. That means you can either save on your and your partner's lunch order or double up on the amount of crispy fried chicken you get to eat for yourself.

You can choose any of the premium chicken sandwiches on Wendy's menu, but note that the BOGO deal will be applied to the lower-priced item. The deal will be available through April 10, so you have time to take advantage of the offer at least once. Head to Wendy's website to download the app.

The Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich comes with a breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles on a toasted bun. See where we ranked it on Thrillist's comprehensive ranking of the Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwiches.