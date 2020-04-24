Wendy's Is Delivering Totally Free 10-Piece Chicken Nuggets All Weekend

Wendy's spent Friday doling out free chicken nuggets through drive-thru windows across the country. If that seemed like that kind of chicken windfall you've been waiting for, oh man, it's your weekend. Even more free chicken nuggets are on the way.

Wendy's is delivering free 10-piece orders of nuggets all weekend. Just like Friday's deal, you don't have to buy anything to get in on it. No fries. No soda. No Frosty Cookie Sundae. Though, this time, the promotion is called NugHug and is meant to encourage you to send a delivery of free nuggets to a friend or loved one who could use a tasty pick-me-up. However, a representative has confirmed to Thrillist that you're able to send that Nughug to yourself, too.

On April 25 or 26, place an order through Postmates using the code "NugHug," and you get a free 10-piece order of Chicken Nuggets and free delivery. That's it. More free nugs for you or whoever you bless with nugs. Even though it's available for two days, each Postmates account can only redeem the deal once.

Be sure to treat your delivery driver well. For obvious reasons, they deserve some serious kindness and respect for being out there right now.

That's far from the only free food you can grab from the Frosties and fries chain, though. Its mobile app is teeming with offers this week. Those special include a free Dave's Single, free Breakfast Baconator, free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and a free coffee. However, unlike this weekend's free nuggets, you need to buy something to get those freebies. But even a small order of fries or a soda will get you the goods.