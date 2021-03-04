Wendy's Is Giving out Free 10-Piece Orders of Chicken Nuggets

We may have settled on McDonald's in our side-by-side spicy nugget taste test, but that doesn't mean Wendy's doesn't have an absolutely banging version of its own. In fact, the call was close—and it is, of course, pretty subjective. You should probably give the crispy chicken pieces a whirl yourself.

Especially now that Wendy's is offering free 10-piece orders of chicken nuggets. The pigtailed fast food chain is serving the offer exclusively via its mobile app with any purchase through March 14, which means you've got 10 more days (as of this writing) to secure the deal. All you have to do is fire up the app and you'll find the deal on the main page or under the "Offers" tab. Just keep in mind that this type of promo is typically limited to only one redemption per account.

Wendy's nuggets are made from 100% white meat chicken that's breaded and fried to crispy perfection. And because the experience is nothing without dipping sauces, the chain has six to choose from: Buttermilk Ranch, Creamy Sriracha, BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Honey Mustard, and S’Awesome Sauce.