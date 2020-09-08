Wendy's Is Giving Away Its New Bacon Pub Fries For Free All Month

This month, Wendy's has unveiled a few new items, including what might be the best burger on the menu, the Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger. The less-noticed menu item in that announcement was Bacon Pub Fries, but Wendy's is now offering a deal that it hopes will make you take note.

Those Bacon Pub Fries come covered with a warm beer cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon. The pigtailed chain is hoping to tempt you into passing through the drive-thru by offering a free order of the Bacon Pub Fries.

Use the Wendy's mobile app to find the deal. It'll land you a free order with any purchase made through the app through September 27. That's any purchase at all. So, buy a soda if you just want to get a taste of the new fries, or get the lunch you were planning on and tack on some Bacon Pub Fries to get the most caloric-bang for your buck. The fries usually cost $2.89, so that's, like, $2.89 less than you'd normally pay.

You'll find the deal under "Offers" on the app's home screen. Then you'll find yourself taking a nap shortly after lunch with a side of these heavy fries.