Wendy's Is Giving Away Its New Bacon Pub Fries For Free All Month
It's the perfect time to try out the new pub fries at Wendy's.
This month, Wendy's has unveiled a few new items, including what might be the best burger on the menu, the Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger. The less-noticed menu item in that announcement was Bacon Pub Fries, but Wendy's is now offering a deal that it hopes will make you take note.
Those Bacon Pub Fries come covered with a warm beer cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon. The pigtailed chain is hoping to tempt you into passing through the drive-thru by offering a free order of the Bacon Pub Fries.
Use the Wendy's mobile app to find the deal. It'll land you a free order with any purchase made through the app through September 27. That's any purchase at all. So, buy a soda if you just want to get a taste of the new fries, or get the lunch you were planning on and tack on some Bacon Pub Fries to get the most caloric-bang for your buck. The fries usually cost $2.89, so that's, like, $2.89 less than you'd normally pay.
You'll find the deal under "Offers" on the app's home screen. Then you'll find yourself taking a nap shortly after lunch with a side of these heavy fries.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.