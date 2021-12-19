Wendy's Is Offering Free Baconator Fries for the Next Two Weeks

Every week in December, Wendy's is offering a pair of week-long deals that can land you free food. One will get you an entrée for free when you buy something. The other set of deals is focused on the potato's skinny cousin, french fries.

This week, you can grab a free order of Baconator Fries. All you have to do is make a purchase through the Wendy's app. Any purchase will do. Then, bam, free Baconator Fries. That deal is available from December 20 through December 26. Then the offer will restart and be available once more from December 27 through January 2. Each of the week-long deals is available to redeem once a week.

The 459-calorie order of fries features the new-recipe fries topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and Applewood smoked bacon.

Also available the week of December 20-26 is a free order of Chili with any purchase through the mobile app. Though, you can't combine the deals. You have to grab that separate from the Baconator Fries. Though, they do kind of look like they'd go well together.