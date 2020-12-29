Wendy's Is Offering Free Breakfast Baconators Now Through January 17

If you're not participating in Meat-Free January or hitting up Starbucks for its new "Meatless Mondays," Wendy's has your back. The pigtailed fast food chain is offering a decidedly eye-opening deal on its flagship breakfast sandwich well into the new year.

Here's the deal: From now until Sunday, January 17, you can get Wendy's Breakfast Baconator for free with any breakfast purchase. To get the free breakfast sandwich, you just need to download and order through the chain's mobile app, where you'll find the offer. The discount is only good for one sandwich per visit, according to a Wendy's spokesperson.

The Breakfast Baconator is available exclusively during Wendy's breakfast hours, which vary by location. It's similar to the original Baconator, featuring bacon, a grilled sausage patty, more bacon, a fresh egg, American cheese, and Swiss cheese sauce. It's the clear star of Wendy's breakfast menu, which first debuted nationwide in early 2020.

Other current offers in the Wendy's app include: