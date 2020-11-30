Wendy's is Giving Out Free Breakfast Baconators Through December 27
Breakfast IS the most important meal of the day.
Just because your morning commute has gotten noticeably shorter since embracing the work from home lifestyle doesn't mean you should forgo a treat yourself breakfast now and again. You'll just have to navigate the delivery app rather than a drive-thru window.
Through December 27, Wendy's has cued up the ultimate morning promo: make any purchase, and you'll score a free Breakfast Baconator. Basically, you'll be rewarded for ordering food... with more food. Just download the Wendy's mobile app, toss in, say, a side—maybe a Frosty, if you're feeling wild—and score your freebie. If you are planning to snag yours at an IRL location, just show your app QR code and the sandwich is yours.
"Anyone who said you can’t have a Baconator for breakfast, was just plain wrong," a rep for the brand told Thrillist via email. "Inspired by the Wendy’s OG Baconator, the Breakfast Baconator is a combination of a fresh-cracked egg, 6 strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty and two slices of American cheese all topped with a Swiss cheese sauce between two premium buns."
ICYMI, Wendy's latest attempt at breakfast debuted back in March and quickly proved to be a major competitor to McDonald's and Burger King. In fact, while other fast food chains have faltered in the face of COVID-19, the square-shaped patty slinger has found serious success.
"In the face of the pandemic, with mobility being down, we’re very happy with how our breakfast business has been performing," CEO Todd Penegor said on a recent earnings call. "We’re feeling very bullish on the future of breakfast."
According to a report from Restaurant Business, Wendy's saw its highest same-day sales in 15 years—an accomplishment driven in part by the morning menu.
