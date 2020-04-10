Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Breakfast Baconators

Like many other fast food chains, Wendy's is still slinging burgers and other menu classics via drive-thrus and delivery services as part of its company-wide safety measures. And while the way Wendy's serves your food may have changed, the square-shaped burger maker's proclivity for offering freebies and discounts hasn't. Look no further than a new deal for free Breakfast Baconators.
Getting the free sandwich is easy enough. All you have to do is get the Wendy's mobile app, put an order together, and select the free Breakfast Baconator deal from the app's "Offers" section. There's no minimum order total requirement; you just have to order at least one other other thing and, most importantly, order through the mobile app, according to the deal's fine print. Oh, and you have to do this before the chain's breakfast hours end at 10:30am (though that time may vary from place to place).
As its name suggests, the Breakfast Baconator is similar to Wendy's classic Baconator... but, uh, for breakfast. The sandwich features a fresh-cracked fried egg, American cheese, a sausage patty instead of a burger patty, and six strips of bacon. A generous spread of Swiss cheese sauce, however, is what truly takes the time-tested Baconator concept up a notch.
Wendy's first launched its all-new nationwide breakfast menu on March 2, which means you may not have had the chance to get out and try it before we were all told to stay home. Between the ability to get your order through the drive-thru (or carryout in some places) and this new Breakfast Baconator giveaway, now may be as good a time as ever to change that.
In any case, be safe our there.
