Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos.

However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent, Wendy's has a reason to celebrate. The fast food chain is offering free breakfast this Friday and Saturday. All you have to do is go to a Wendy's on August 13 or 14 to get a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant.

Unlike most freebies at Wendy's, you don't have to buy anything else to get this one. The chain's announcement says, "Just show up to a participating Wendy's restaurant during breakfast hours, and it's yours." Pretty straightforward.

Of course, this promo exists to hook you on drive-thru window breakfast. If successful, it's worth noting that both sandwiches will be available for $1.99 starting August 16 and into October.