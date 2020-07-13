Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants All Week

Wendy's is a relatively new entrant into the breakfast wars, which may seem a little tepid after the fast, aggressive battle for the best chicken sandwich in fast food late last year. Nonetheless, it's still plodding on, and Wendy's really wants you to try its Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

It wants you to try the sandwich so bad, it'll serve one up for free. Inside the Wendy's mobile app, you're able to grab one of the dual meat breakfast sandwiches for free with any purchase. Though, you don't have too long before the offer expires. It's good until July 21 and says "limit one offer per customer per visit."

Thrillist's Megan Schaltegger sifted through the new breakfast menu at Wendy's and said the Maple Bacon Chicken is "easily the best" of the croissant sandwiches, adding "it's another example of Wendy's nailing the sweet and savory combo for breakfast." So, if sweet and salty is your bacon jam, it's probably worth giving this a try.

Also in the app, you can grab any size hot coffee for a buck, BOGO Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burritos, and a $5 Spicy Chicken Sandwich combo. (All of those offers expire on July 21.) If you want a meal with the change from your couch cushions, the Wendy's app has a few options this week.