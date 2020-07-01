Wendy's Is Offering Free Breakfast Sandwiches All Week

Wendy's is well on its way to breakfast domination with its new menu of cold brew coffee-infused Frosty-ccinos and honey butter chicken biscuits. But if you haven't had the absolute pleasure of trying it for yourself, now's the time because the square patty slinging fast food joint is serving up free classic breakfast sandwiches all week.

The promo, which runs through July 5 (here's your Fourth of July hangover cure), will get you the freebie with any purchase placed through the chain's mobile app. While that breakfast Baconator is out of the question, you do have options. Choose between the classic bacon, egg & cheese or the classic sausage, egg & cheese.

The deal isn't automatic, so you'll wanna head over to the Wendy's app, hit the "get offers" tab, and select the free classic breakfast sandwich promotion. It'll then give you the option to add to your order, so maybe toss in a breakfast burrito or that maple bacon chicken croissant sandwich to your cart ahead of time.