Wendy's Is Offering Free Breakfast Sandwiches All Week
Order through the pigtailed chain's mobile app through July 5.
Wendy's is well on its way to breakfast domination with its new menu of cold brew coffee-infused Frosty-ccinos and honey butter chicken biscuits. But if you haven't had the absolute pleasure of trying it for yourself, now's the time because the square patty slinging fast food joint is serving up free classic breakfast sandwiches all week.
The promo, which runs through July 5 (here's your Fourth of July hangover cure), will get you the freebie with any purchase placed through the chain's mobile app. While that breakfast Baconator is out of the question, you do have options. Choose between the classic bacon, egg & cheese or the classic sausage, egg & cheese.
The deal isn't automatic, so you'll wanna head over to the Wendy's app, hit the "get offers" tab, and select the free classic breakfast sandwich promotion. It'll then give you the option to add to your order, so maybe toss in a breakfast burrito or that maple bacon chicken croissant sandwich to your cart ahead of time.
In case you missed all the hype back in March when the menu first debuted, here's the 411: Wendy's rolled out its am lineup nationwide following months of anticipation. And despite having tried and failed at the endeavor previously, this debut was a success. Personally, I think that fried chicken biscuit smothered in honey butter or the epic breakfast Baconator might have something to do with it.
Even amidst the pandemic, the menu had already made up 8% of total sales for the pigtailed chain by May. A goal the company had hoped to achieve by the end of 2020. I think it's safe to finally call Wendy's breakfast a win.
Just be sure to double check your local chain for breakfast hours. This isn't an all-day McDonald's situation, so you'll wanna get in there and order before lunch.
Want More Free Food?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.