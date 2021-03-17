Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast Sandwiches All Weekend

The world of fast food always has some kind of "war" going on, even if the label grossly overstates the situation. Breakfast wars. Chicken sandwich wars. Star Wars (Happy Meals).

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its entry into the morning food skirmishes, Wendy's is giving out totally free Honey Butter Chicken Sandwiches all weekend. You don't have to buy anything to get a piece of that.

From March 18 until March 20, you can nab a free breakfast sandwich with no other purchase required at all. You can simply ask for it at the drive-thru window or find the offer in the app, a representative tells Thrillist. The sandwich features a crispy chicken fillet topped with maple honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit. You can only grab them in-restaurant, though. You'll also find that the deal is only valid during your local shop's breakfast hours, and it's not available for delivery.

The deal lands right as March Madness kicks off, as well. In addition to that free breakfast, Wendy's is running a few delivery deals to help fuel you through the first tournament since 2019.

You can get a $0 delivery fee through Uber Eats on any order of at least $10 through April 6. From March 19-22, you can get $3 off a $15 order or $5 off a $20 order through Postmates with the code "WENDYS." DoorDash will give you $5 off a $20 order. Or you can get a $0 delivery fee from Grubhub with a $15 order. (Oh, and don't forget that they've got BOGO Dave's Singles right now, too.) The Twitter-famous chain is doing everything it can to lure you in as March Madness gets underway.