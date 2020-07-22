Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Breakfast Burritos for the Rest of the Week

The new Wendy's Rewards program might have you dreaming of a pool filled with Baconators, but you can still use the app to find a good ol' fashioned deal that doesn't require points or learning how to use Wendy's Rewards.

You can pop into the Wendy's app to find a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burrito. You'll be able to grab the extra helping of breakfast through the mobile app during breakfast hours until July 27.

You might not think of burritos when you think Wendy's, but you probably aren't really thinking about breakfast either. The chain's new breakfast menu is aimed at changing that with some menu items, like the Breakfast Baconator, that have been well-received already.

If you're looking to load up on breakfast without spending a whole lot, Wendy's has also extended its BOGO offer on the new Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant through July 27 as well. There's a whole lot of fast food breakfast you can pick up at the drive-thru window now.