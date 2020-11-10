Wendy's Is Serving Free Breakfast for Veterans Day

It's harder to find a restaurant that isn't thanking people who served on Veterans Day than it is to find one that is offering something. Still, not all perks are created equal. If you're a veteran or active-duty service member, here's a nice way to start the day.

Wendy's is offering veterans and active military personnel a free small breakfast combo on November 11 to celebrate Veterans Day. Unlike most Wendy's freebies, this one does not require a purchase of any kind. This one is simply on the house, as long as you get to the store from 6:30 to 10:30 am. Just flash an ID at the drive-thru or in-restaurant.

The company that's more associated with Twitter snark than genuine displays of gratitude says it's launching the promo "to thank all of those who have served or are currently serving the US military." The offer is available nationwide, though the fine print does stipulate that it's only available at "participating Wendy's." Usually, that means most are going to participate, but it's worth calling ahead to make sure that you're local shop is offering the edible thanks.

Additionally, if you're a service member who is enrolled in Veterans Advantage, Wendy's offers perks all year. This time you can grab a free Breakfast Sandwich from November 11 to December 31, 2020.