Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Burgers for the Next 2 Weeks

It only makes sense that National Hamburger Day is nestled safely inside National Hamburger Month. Likewise, it makes sense that Wendy’s has a deal available throughout National Hamburger Month, and another nestled safely inside, aimed at National Hamburger Day.

Any time over the course of the two weeks starting on May 23, you’re able to grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger at the mega-chain. You can get it by making any purchase at all through the Wendy’s app, where you'll find the offer in the "Sweet Deals" section. Easy enough, right?

So, you can order fries and then, boom, free burger. Soda? Free burger. Coffee? Free burger. You get it.

It's worth noting, though, that you’re only able to use the deal once while it’s active. Fortunately, it’s active for quite a long stretch of time. You’ll find it in the app from May 23 to June 5, a timeframe that includes National Hamburger Day on May 28. You’re also able to take advantage of the deal that gets you buy-one-get-one for a dollar Made to Crave burgers and chicken sandwiches every day in May. What a world.