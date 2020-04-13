Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Burgers for the Next Week

There are a lot of ways your fast food habits have probably changed over the last month or so. Whether you're having more or less, restaurants like Wendy's have closed dining rooms and are implementing other procedures to protect you and workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, one part of the routine hasn't changed: Wendy's will occasionally throw out a deal that'll land you a freebie.
It is, in fact, happening right now. You can get a free Dave's Single burger through April 19. Just make any purchase at all through the Wendy's mobile app and you'll get hooked up. To snag the deal, navigate to the "Offers" section of the app and add something (anything!) to your cart as well as a Dave's Single. That Single will be on the house.
You can only redeem the free burger once during the span of the deal. However, the app is slinging freebies like a mascot on its first day with a new t-shirt cannon. There's a similar deal right now that will land you a free Breakfast Baconator, another that can get you a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and another still that put a free hot coffee in your hand with any purchase. All three are free with purchase, but the breakfast sandwiches are only available during breakfast hours.
It seems like a good time, if you're being cautious out there, to get a free burger or to finally try out the new Wendy's breakfast menu because you're probably as sick of cooking every meal of the day as everyone else right now.
