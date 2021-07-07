Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Burgers Today to Celebrate Its Rewards Program

It was about a year ago that Wendy's unveiled its rewards program. The Frosty chain may have been at the forefront of fast food reward programs, but it's something that has become increasingly familiar as other big fast food chains have rolled them out recently, including McDonald's.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the launch, Wendy's is celebrating by serving up burgers on the house. If you stop by a Wendy's on July 8 and use the Wendy's app, you'll land a free Dave's Single burger with any purchase. That "purchase" is a bit vague, but it means that any purchase at all -- a drink, fries, Frosty, whatever -- will get you a free burger.

That's the big offer for the day, but it's not the only one you can snag at Wendy's right now. Other offers you'll find waiting for you in its mobile app include a free small Frosty-ccino or coffee with any purchase. That's not a huge deal, but it's not a bad one to have in your pocket some morning when you're running late for work and forgot to bring coffee.