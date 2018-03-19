Everyone Is Getting a Free Burger at Wendy's for March Madness

If a bunch of free Little Caesars and Dairy Queen isn't enough free food to make your spring feel magical, listen up. Wendy's, official burger sponsor of the NCAA, wants to make sure you don't forget to eat while you watch your bracket crumble. In addition to the buy-one-get-one-free burger and chicken sandwich deal currently on offer, they're giving out more food in honor of March Madness.
Wendy's, which has been relentless trolling McDonald's (even when it only vaguely makes sense, as below), is offering a free Dave's Single burger or a free cookie with any purchase. The burger deal is good through April 9, and the cookie deal is good through March 26.
To begin the process of getting a free burger in your belly, download the Wendy's app. Once you're in, navigate to "Account" and then "Offers." That's where you'll find the nearly monthly specials that include the previously mentioned BOGO burgers and chicken sandwiches, as well as the free Dave's Single and cookie deals. There's also a deal for $2 off a salad.
In a release, Wendy's says burger fans can expect new deals to pop up in the app throughout the tournament. Most restaurant apps are as pointless as the first half of the NBA season, but the Wendy's app has been providing legitimately good deals pretty regularly since it relaunched in late 2017.
