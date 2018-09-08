Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Burgers For The Rest of The Month

Another day, and another opportunity to drown your problems in free cheeseburgers presents itself as the antidote to your misery.
Wendy's, purveyor of cheeseburgers and haughty tweets, has been giving a lot of food away in recent weeks. To mark the end of Summer, the chain offered 50 cent frosties, which you can't really argue with. But now, Wendy's is giving you new reason to clog your arteries:
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Wendy's wellspring of sass -- a.k.a. it's official Twitter account -- announced on Saturday the company's newest promotion: Buy anything on its app, and get a free Dave's Single with your purchase.
If its past deals are any indication of what's currently afoot, all you have to do is download the app, navigate to "Account" and then "Offers." The specials are all lined up there and can be used for in-store online orders.
There you have it. The deal is pretty cut and dry. Download the app, order food, and get an extra cheeseburger for free.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.