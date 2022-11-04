Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help.

The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're talking about BOGO deals, delivery discounts, and holiday promotions.

Wendy's is simultaneously celebrating its 53rd birthday and National Fast Food Day with free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers with purchase on November 15 and 16. You can also snag free 4-piece Homestyle French Toast Sticks with purchase between November 21 and December 4 in honor of National French Toast Day.

More Wendy's food deals this month:

Get free any size fries when you order carryout via the mobile app between now and November 27. You can snag the deal once a week.

Get buy one, get one free $1 Premium Spicy Sandwiches or Classic Chicken Sandwiches now through November 14.

Get $3 off mobile orders of $15 or more through the end of the month. The deal is valid daily.

Score a free soft drink with any purchase through November 13. The deal is available once a week.

Get $4 off in-app purchases on orders of $20 or more daily.

DashPass members get $5 off orders of $15 or more when they buy a Coke Zero Sugar on November 15 and 16 from 9 pm to 1 am OR all-day November 17 and 19. Non-DashPass members will still get $3 off.

Get 25% off your entire order when you spend $15 or more with the purchase of a Coke Zero Sugar through November 13.



For Veterans Day, the fast food joint is also giving all who have served or are actively serving in the US Military a complimentary breakfast combo. Just show your military ID or Veterans Advantage card. The promotion is valid Friday, November 11, between 6:30 am and 10:30 am.