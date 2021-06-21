News

Wendy's Is Offering Free Nuggets for the Rest of the Month

It's pretty easy to snag some free Chicken Nuggets at Wendy's through the end of June.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 6/21/2021 at 12:53 AM

wendy's deal free nuggets
Photo courtesy of Wendy's/Illustration by Thrillist

Wendy's is welcoming the arrival of summer with a pile of offers aimed at enticing you to spend some time around its pigtailed ambassador. 

Throughout June, any new user to the Wendy's Rewards app can snag a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase. That means you can grab a drink, salad, or whatever you're in the mood to eat and land free nuggets on the side. It's a decent add-on, even if it doesn't really feel like a meal. (Though, at 450 calories, it's a pretty solid chunk of a meal.)

Though, since you'll have to download the app, you can only get this perk when using the Wendy's app. But once you've got the app, you'll find a whole lot of other deals popping up regularly. That includes free Frostys every Friday in June

Those in-app offers include free delivery through July 1 with no minimum order required. There are also offers for half-off a kids' meal, buy-one-get-one for $1 on Premium Hamburgers, or free Pub Fries with a mobile app purchase. 

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
