Wendy's Is Offering Free Nuggets for the Rest of the Month

Wendy's is welcoming the arrival of summer with a pile of offers aimed at enticing you to spend some time around its pigtailed ambassador.

Throughout June, any new user to the Wendy's Rewards app can snag a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase. That means you can grab a drink, salad, or whatever you're in the mood to eat and land free nuggets on the side. It's a decent add-on, even if it doesn't really feel like a meal. (Though, at 450 calories, it's a pretty solid chunk of a meal.)

Though, since you'll have to download the app, you can only get this perk when using the Wendy's app. But once you've got the app, you'll find a whole lot of other deals popping up regularly. That includes free Frostys every Friday in June.

Those in-app offers include free delivery through July 1 with no minimum order required. There are also offers for half-off a kids' meal, buy-one-get-one for $1 on Premium Hamburgers, or free Pub Fries with a mobile app purchase.