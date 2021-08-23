Wendy's Is Offering Free Nuggets Through Mid-September

Wendy's loves luring people through its doors with mobile app freebies almost as much as it likes being snarky on Twitter.

That short-lived satisfaction -- not chortling at a tweet, but snagging free nugs -- is available right now. Wendy's is offering a free six-piece order of chicken nuggets through its mobile app. You can get them with any purchase through September 19, as long as you make that purchase through the app.

The fine print says you're not able to pair those free nuggets with any other offer inside the app. It also says you're only going to be able to use that freebie once. Still, you can tack those nugs onto any purchase. So, they can be an add-on to a full lunch order or just a snack that gets passed out the drive-thru window with a coffee.

Once you've used up your free nug pass, there are plenty of other offers available inside the app. You can grab a free small Frosty-ccino or coffee with any purchase, take $2 off a Premium Combo, get a free medium order of fries with the purchase of a Premium Sandwich, and more. You've got options for some food once you've devoured those free chicken nuggets.