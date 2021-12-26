Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Nuggets All Week

Wendy's has been dishing out free food throughout December. Each week has featured a pair of deals that can get you something for free when you buy absolutely anything through the mobile app. One offer has been for an entrée. The other has been for some fries.

From December 27 to January 2, the chain with pigtails will offer a free six-piece order of Chicken Nuggets with any purchase. It's really that simple. Buy something in the app, and you can add free nugs to that order.

The second discount running during the same week is a continuation of last week's fries deal. With any purchase, you can get a free order of Baconator Fries.

Unfortunately, the offers cannot be combined. Each can be used once over the course of the week. (Though, the Baconator Fries deal is offered two weeks in a row. You can use it once up to December 26, and then another time from December 27 to January 2.) So, if you're going to use both, you'll have to slip through the drive-thru twice during this year's final week.