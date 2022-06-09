You Can Grab Free Chicken Nuggets & a Frosty at Wendy's

The Wendy's app is pretty much always loaded with discounts. If you want a discount on an already low-cost meal, the fast food chain is always willing to oblige. If you have never dug around in the app before, Wendy's has a new deal to tempt you into finally clicking "download."

If you are a new member of the Rewards Program through the app, you can take advantage of a deal that gets you a free 10-piece order of Nuggets with any purchase. So, buy a burger, and get free nuggets. Buy a soda, take home free nuggets. Coffee? Free nuggets. Fries? Free nuggets. A Strawberry Frosty? Nothing. Oh wait, I got that wrong. You get free nuggets.

Since you're a new member, there's actually more to this deal than appears on the surface. Every new member gets 150 points through the reward program after their first purchase. This is, necessarily, your first purchase. (Otherwise, you can't get the nuggs deal.) That pile of points is enough to land you a free Frosty. So, one purchase will get you free Nuggets and a free Frosty.

Though, the Vanilla Frosty has gone by the wayside temporarily. Still, this is as good of an excuse as any to give that new Strawberry Frosty a go.