Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Nuggets All Month

Maybe this is happening because it's National Chicken Month. Maybe it's just because the app always has some offers, and Wendy's has been offering deals on chicken pretty regularly since its brief beef shortage.

In the end, it doesn't really matter. The thing that matters is this: Wendy's is offering a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase through its app. "Any purchase" means any purchase. You could just grab a drink and take home 10 nuggets on the house, or you can toss the nuggets onto the lunch order you were already making. You can't argue with gratis bonus lunch.

The offer for free nugs is valid through September 27.

Additionally, inside the Wendy's app, you'll find offers for $2 off any Breakfast or Premium Combo, $3 off any $15 order, and $1 off any soft drink. These are all in addition to the new Wendy's Rewards program that hooks you up with freebies for gaining points through your orders. It might be a good time to finally try out the new breakfast menu.