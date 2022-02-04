Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

Wendy's is rolling out a free food deal every Friday in February. The offers can make for lunch at a pretty steep discount.

This Friday, February 4, will be the first deal day of the month, and the chain is bringing out one of its most alluring offers of the month. If you grab a medium order of fries through the Wendy's mobile app, you can grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.

It'll take care of lunch for just a couple of dollars at the end of the week. If you can't make it happen on February 4, there are similar deals every Friday through the end of the month. On February 11, the Chicken Sandwich is substituted with a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger. February 18 has 150 points in the reward program, which is enough for a free small Frosty. Then on February 25, it's a free six-piece order of Spicy or Crispy Nuggets when you order fries through the mobile app.

You've got options if you're looking to maximize the number of deals you scoop up during the shortest month of the year. If you're looking for discounts on other days of the week there are, of course, a lot of options at the fast food chain. Through February 6, you can grab a free order of Spicy Nuggets, or you can scoop up a $1 Made to Crave burger through the end of the month.