Get a Totally Free Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Anytime This Weekend

So, you've blown your summer fun budget on an unexpected RV rental. Also, it didn't come with fuzzy dice, so you had to drive the RV to get some because what's an RV without something dangling in the windshield. But that trip turned out to be surprisingly expensive because, oh wow, did you realize how much gas it takes to drive an RV?

The upside is you can grab your phone and have free Wendy's delivered to your door. Maybe you can even get it delivered to the side of the road where your rental ran out of gas. From June 26-28, Grubhub is offering a free chicken sandwich (after 11am) and free delivery through its app with no minimum purchase required. (Though, some locations may have other fees that are included when you order that aren't specifically labeled "delivery" fees.)

Yes, a free chicken sandwich does sound vague. Listing all the options that label includes will make me sound like the Harlan Pepper of chicken sandwiches. Nonetheless, you could grab any Made to Crave Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, Spicy Asiago Ranch Club, Grilled Asiago Ranch Club, Homestyle Bacon Jalapeño Chicken, Grilled Chicken Sandwich... and, you know, so on.

The offer lasts until 11:59pm on June 28 or until your selected location runs out of chicken, according to the terms and conditions. You'll only be able to take advantage of the deal once, though. So, don't expect to eat free chicken sandwiches for every meal this weekend. You'll have to throw in a vegetable of some kind and then probably a BOGO deal on another chicken sandwich and then maybe a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Wendy's.