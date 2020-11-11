Wendy's Is Giving Out Its New Chicken Sandwich for Free Through November 15

In the little more than a year since Popeyes restocked its sensational, sold-out chicken sandwich, several major fast food chains have put forth competing sandwiches of their own—and more are on the way . Wendy’s is among the latest to enter the ring with the launch of its all-new, not-so-aptly-named Classic Chicken Sandwich . And in an effort to outdo its rivals, the square burger maker is offering it up for free.

It seems like Wendy’s has concluded that there’s no better way to get people to try the new sandwich than to hand them out for free. As of this week, the company is running an offer that gets you a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase you make through the chain’s mobile app. The offer is good through November 15, according to a spokesperson.