Wendy's Is Giving Out Its New Chicken Sandwich for Free Through November 15
The chicken sandwich war is back in full swing.
In the little more than a year since Popeyes restocked its sensational, sold-out chicken sandwich, several major fast food chains have put forth competing sandwiches of their own—and more are on the way . Wendy’s is among the latest to enter the ring with the launch of its all-new, not-so-aptly-named Classic Chicken Sandwich . And in an effort to outdo its rivals, the square burger maker is offering it up for free.
It seems like Wendy’s has concluded that there’s no better way to get people to try the new sandwich than to hand them out for free. As of this week, the company is running an offer that gets you a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase you make through the chain’s mobile app. The offer is good through November 15, according to a spokesperson.
We just dropped our New Classic Chicken Sandwich, and it’s no contest when you can get that bad boy for free with purchase in the app. https://t.co/jhxRPD6jXH pic.twitter.com/SVPfVLvggj— Wendy's (@Wendys) November 9, 2020
If you haven’t heard much about Wendy’s new chicken sandwich, here’s the rundown: It’s made with a fried white meat chicken fillet and topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and pickles. The sandwich sits between a perfectly toasted bun and normally costs about $4.99.
Wendy’s new Classic Chicken Sandwich may be designed to compete with Popeyes, but it may also face some competition from other chicken sandwiches on the menu, like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the new Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich. You could just try the Classic Chicken Sandwich, or you could try all three. Sometimes more is more.
