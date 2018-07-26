Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Tenders

The only thing better than an order of highly dippable, fresh and juicy chicken tenders is, well, highly dippable, fresh and juicy chicken tenders you don't have to pay for. And unless you've managed to secure a benefactor to fund your breaded chicken habit, that sort of bonus doesn't come along very often. But it does happen every once and a while, like Friday July 27, when Wendy's is handing out free chicken tenders all day long.
How to get free chicken tenders at Wendy's
To celebrate National Chicken Tenders Day on Friday, the square-shaped burger chain known for its social media sass will hand out a free two-piece order of chicken tenders to all customers at participating locations. The only catch is that in order to get your hands on them, you'll need to tell the cashier a secret code word. Wendy's has yet to reveal what the secret code word is, but if you follow the popular chain on Twitter (which you should do anyway), it'll likely post the secret word around 10am ET.
Of course, as with any free food deal, there's some fine print. The deal is limited to one order per person and only while supplies last. Also, individual location managers can terminate the deal at any time (fingers crossed they don't), according to Wendy's.
Still, odds are in your favor that you'll be able to squeeze in a light lunch or afternoon snack without spending any cash, so plan accordingly.
