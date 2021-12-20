Wendy's Is Offering Free Chili to Warm You Up Around the Holidays

It's a long month. Advent calendars or advent-like deals from fast food chains are only going to get you through part of the month.

Wendy's is not going with the advent vibe this month. Instead, it is putting together a pair of week-long deals every week during the last month of 2021. Last week, you could have snagged a deal for buy-one-get-one-free Dave's Singles. This week, you can get a bowl of Chili with any purchase made through the mobile app.

You'll be able to get some Chili on the house from December 20 through December 26. It's around for a full week, but you can only use it once over those seven days.

The second deal that will round out the third week of the month is a free order of Baconator Fries with any purchase made through the app. Though, you aren't able to combine them into a single, heavy meal. That deal is available over the same time frame. Though, the Baconator Fries offer will reset and you can use it again from December 27 through January 2.