Wendy's Is Giving Out Its New Chicken Sandwich for Free Through November 8

While I know we're all still obsessed with Popeyes' Fasties award winning chicken sandwich , that's not to say the Southern-style fast food chain has got the title secured forever. Any moment now, a competitor could swoop in and knock our socks off with an even better iteration—crispier chicken, crunchier pickles, maybe an upgraded secret sauce.

In fact, Wendy's is taking a run at the title with the debut its own Classic Chicken Sandwich . And since we won't know how it compares until we actually try it, the purveyor of square-shaped burger patties has cued up the perfect promo. From now through November 8, you can get your hands on a free chicken sandwich with any purchase at a Wendy's location or made through the chain's mobile app. You're allowed one free sandwich each week, so you can snag the deal twice.

ICYMI, the sandwich features a new and improved all-white meat chicken fillet—coated and fried for the ideal crunch—topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and pickles, sandwiched between a toasted bun for $4.99. The launch officially hit menus last week.