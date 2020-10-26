Wendy's Is Giving Out Its New Chicken Sandwich for Free Through November 8
The chicken sandwich wars have a new contender.
While I know we're all still obsessed with Popeyes' Fasties award winning chicken sandwich , that's not to say the Southern-style fast food chain has got the title secured forever. Any moment now, a competitor could swoop in and knock our socks off with an even better iteration—crispier chicken, crunchier pickles, maybe an upgraded secret sauce.
In fact, Wendy's is taking a run at the title with the debut its own Classic Chicken Sandwich . And since we won't know how it compares until we actually try it, the purveyor of square-shaped burger patties has cued up the perfect promo. From now through November 8, you can get your hands on a free chicken sandwich with any purchase at a Wendy's location or made through the chain's mobile app. You're allowed one free sandwich each week, so you can snag the deal twice.
ICYMI, the sandwich features a new and improved all-white meat chicken fillet—coated and fried for the ideal crunch—topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and pickles, sandwiched between a toasted bun for $4.99. The launch officially hit menus last week.
"We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet," Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement. "The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy's via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches."
Just because Wendy's has introduced a new addition to its chicken sandwich lineup, doesn't mean you should ignore the rest of the roster, though. In addition to the aforementioned Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches, the chain has got a Bacon Jalapeño Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, and grilled chicken variant.
