Wendy's Is Offering Free Delivery Right Now

Whether you want to try out the new breakfast menu or you're just craving a salty fry dipped in a Frosty, a fast-food craving can wash over you in an intense burst. (Just ask Egg McMuffin Rat.)
Of course, Wendy's wants to help you fulfill a craving for its food whenever it might strike. So, like many other local restaurants and chains around the country, the pigtailed chain is rolling out free delivery through both Grubhub and Postmates. You'll get no delivery fee on any order over $10.
Additionally, the company put out a statement regarding the COVID-19 outbreak on March 17, noting that restaurants are currently open for drive-thru, takeout, and delivery services. All company-owned locations will no longer permit customers to sit in dining rooms, and the company has encouraged franchisees to do the same thing.
"COVID-19 is impacting communities in different ways, but the guidance from public health experts has been clear that social distancing is an important and necessary step to take to help minimize spread of the virus," Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor wrote in a statement. "To assist with this goal, we want to be proactive, recognizing much is quickly evolving at the country, state/provincial and local levels."
