Get a Free Drink—Any Drink—With a Breakfast Sandwich at Wendy's This Month

It's almost impossible to keep track of all of the deals that Wendy's has been rolling out during the first month of 2022. There are a lot of them going, and that is all in addition to the return of its National Roast Day on January 12.

However, most of the alluring offers are lunch or dinner affairs, ignoring that first meal of the day. One new one is not, though. Stop by a Wendy's, place an order through the app for any breakfast sandwich, and you'll get a free drink. That's it. That's the deal, and it's good through February 20.

That might sound a little dull. It's just a drink. But the chain is offering more than simply a coffee or soda. (Though, you can get those too.) Wendy's says everything is on the table. "If it comes in a Wendy's cup, it's free," it said in an announcement. So, anything, including Frosty-ccinos or Dave's Craft Lemonades are on offer.

That offer is in addition to deals for free fries, buy one get one for $1 Premium Burgers, and bigger freebies (like a Spicy Chicken Sandwich or 10-piece order of nuggs) available every Friday in January.